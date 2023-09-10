Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. In four consecutive games, Milwaukee and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.5 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (52.2%) in those games.

Milwaukee has entered 40 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 19-21 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 141 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 39-34 33-26 46-36 62-40 17-22

