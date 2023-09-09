Tyrone Taylor vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.133 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .202.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 27 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%).
- He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|.236
|AVG
|.177
|.286
|OBP
|.208
|.431
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/3
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending King (4-5) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.88 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
