Mark Canha vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .260.
- Canha will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last outings.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 72 of 117 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Canha has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (8.5%).
- He has scored in 32.5% of his games this year (38 of 117), with two or more runs three times (2.6%).
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.271
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.352
|.400
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|27
|36/19
|K/BB
|32/26
|6
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- King (4-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
