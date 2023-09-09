Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (70-71) will square off with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Yankees (-150). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael King - NYY (4-5, 2.88 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.33 ERA)

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 44, or 54.3%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 28-13 (winning 68.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 34, or 51.5%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 8-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -450 - 1st

