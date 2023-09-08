The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .212 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 71 of 127 games this season (55.9%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (18.1%).

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (16.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .221 AVG .203 .300 OBP .294 .450 SLG .346 23 XBH 19 15 HR 8 38 RBI 30 68/26 K/BB 75/29 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings