William Contreras vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 126 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 84 of 118 games this season (71.2%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.5%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 56 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.373
|OBP
|.342
|.488
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|35
|38/28
|K/BB
|64/22
|0
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
