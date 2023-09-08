The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .215.

In 49 of 90 games this year (54.4%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 90), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has an RBI in 29 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Other Brewers Players vs the Yankees

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 50 .208 AVG .221 .265 OBP .309 .408 SLG .377 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 30/10 K/BB 44/21 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings