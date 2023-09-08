Currently the Green Bay Packers are 20th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Packers games went over the point total.

On offense, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

As the underdog in the game, Green Bay went 3-3. When favored, the Packers went 5-6.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jones also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five TDs.

Click here to read about Jones' 2023 fantasy outlook!

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In addition, Dillon had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Should you draft Dillon in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Is Watson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Click here to learn more about Doubs' 2023 fantasy value!

As a playmaker on defense, Quay Walker registered 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +1900 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4500 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1900 13 December 3 Chiefs - +700 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

Odds are current as of September 8 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.