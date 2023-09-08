On Friday, Carlos Santana (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .231.

In 61.1% of his games this year (77 of 126), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (20.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (45 of 126), with two or more RBI 18 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39.7% of his games this year (50 of 126), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 48 .302 AVG .238 .373 OBP .319 .453 SLG .436 4 XBH 22 2 HR 7 6 RBI 36 10/6 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings