Friday's game between the New York Yankees (70-70) and the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (50.8%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 29 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (611 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

