The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.235 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .209 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks.

In 70 of 126 games this season (55.6%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 126), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven home a run in 37 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (37.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .221 AVG .198 .300 OBP .291 .450 SLG .331 23 XBH 18 15 HR 7 38 RBI 27 68/26 K/BB 74/29 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings