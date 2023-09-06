Mark Canha vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks while batting .256.
- Canha is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Canha has had a hit in 70 of 115 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.5%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.6% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.6%.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.271
|AVG
|.243
|.362
|OBP
|.342
|.400
|SLG
|.397
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|26
|36/19
|K/BB
|30/24
|6
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Selby (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
