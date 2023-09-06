Christian Yelich vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- In 68.7% of his games this season (92 of 134), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this year (11.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47 games this season (35.1%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 25 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.283
|AVG
|.266
|.377
|OBP
|.350
|.441
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|38
|68/35
|K/BB
|59/34
|15
|SB
|12
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (2-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
