The Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (11-8) to the mound, while Colin Selby (2-0) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.79 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-0, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (11-8) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .207 in 26 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 26 starts this season.

Peralta has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Freddy Peralta vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.388) and 136 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 5-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over 11 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby (2-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

Over his 11 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .259 against him. He has a 5.79 ERA and averages 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.