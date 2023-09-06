Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (11-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 27th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 5.1 2 2 2 9 3 at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2 at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 141 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.363/.440 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 109 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .233/.314/.417 slash line on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 67 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .265/.324/.460 on the season.

Reynolds has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

