Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the mound, September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .211 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has an RBI in 37 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 47 of 125 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .221 AVG .202 .300 OBP .296 .450 SLG .336 23 XBH 18 15 HR 7 38 RBI 27 68/26 K/BB 73/29 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings