Tyrone Taylor vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .206 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- In 51.0% of his 51 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8%.
- In 17 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.236
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.215
|.431
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
