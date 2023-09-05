In the quarterfinals at the US Open on Tuesday, Karolina Muchova, the No. 10-ranked player, and Sorana Cirstea, the No. 30-ranked player, will be competing for a chance to play in the tournament semifinals.

Tune in to ESPN to see Cirstea and Muchova hit the court.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Cirstea vs. Muchova Matchup Info

Cirstea is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic in Sunday's Round of 16.

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Cirstea fell in the round of 32 to No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 on August 16.

Muchova took home the win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 versus Xinyu Wang in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In her last tournament, Muchova came up just short of the title, losing to No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff 3-6, 4-6 in the Western & Southern Open final on August 20.

When these two competitors have squared off, Muchova has racked up three wins, while Cirstea has one. In their last meeting on August 9, 2023, Muchova got it done with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Muchova has bested Cirstea in nine total sets, claiming six sets (66.7%) against Cirstea's three.

It's been an even split when Cirstea and Muchova have squared off, each winning 47 games.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Cirstea vs. Muchova Odds and Probabilities

Sorana Cirstea Karolina Muchova +150 Odds to Win Match -190 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +500 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

