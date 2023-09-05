Sky vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-22) play Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (12-25) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1)
|162
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-115
|-115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|160.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever have covered 19 times in 36 games with a spread this season.
- The Sky are 17-18-0 ATS this season.
- Indiana is 4-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has covered the spread 11 times this year (11-11 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Fever games have gone over the point total 18 out of 36 times this season.
- A total of 17 Sky games this year have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.