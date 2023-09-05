Mark Canha vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mark Canha (hitting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .256 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- Canha will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Canha has recorded a hit in 69 of 114 games this year (60.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 114), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (28.9%), Canha has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.6%).
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.243
|.362
|OBP
|.344
|.400
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|25
|36/19
|K/BB
|30/24
|6
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.46 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
