The Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) will look to William Contreras, currently on a 14-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (3-1) for the Brewers and Andre Jackson (1-1) for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-1, 4.46 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers' Woodruff (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 4.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .825 in seven games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Woodruff has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Brandon Woodruff vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .388 (24th in the league) with 135 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 4-for-18 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.46, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Jackson will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.2 frames per outing).

In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Andre Jackson vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 1070 total hits and 19th in MLB play with 600 runs scored. They have the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and are 23rd in all of MLB with 142 home runs.

Jackson has thrown three innings without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out three against the Brewers this season.

