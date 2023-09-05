Player props can be found for Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Woodruff has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 30 6.0 2 2 2 8 1 vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .276/.364/.442 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .232/.313/.415 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 129 hits with 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.323/.461 so far this season.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 99 hits with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .254/.376/.395 slash line so far this year.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .417 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

