Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will look to get to Andre Jackson when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (600 total runs).

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.208).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Brandon Woodruff (3-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Woodruff is seeking his third straight quality start.

Woodruff is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Braxton Garrett

