Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Andre Jackson, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+150). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've gone 40-27 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Milwaukee has a record of 7-6 (53.8%).

The Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-71-6).

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 36-33 32-25 44-36 59-39 17-22

