Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) at PNC Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the mound, while Andre Jackson (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 40 out of the 67 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee is 7-6 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 600 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule