The Milwaukee Brewers, with an offense led in part by Willy Adames (0-for-3 last time in action), take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .212 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 walks.

In 56.5% of his 124 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had an RBI in 37 games this season (29.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 46 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 61 .221 AVG .203 .300 OBP .293 .450 SLG .339 23 XBH 18 15 HR 7 38 RBI 27 68/26 K/BB 72/27 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings