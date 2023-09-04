Christian Yelich, with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.445) and OPS (.810) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 92 of 132 games this year (69.7%), including 37 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven home a run in 46 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 66 of 132 games this year, and more than once 25 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .283 AVG .272 .377 OBP .354 .441 SLG .448 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 33 RBI 37 68/35 K/BB 57/32 15 SB 12

