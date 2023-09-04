The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one homer) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .234 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Santana will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Santana has picked up a hit in 76 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven home a run in 44 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 49 of 123 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 48 .249 AVG .238 .335 OBP .319 .401 SLG .436 19 XBH 22 7 HR 7 23 RBI 36 41/28 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings