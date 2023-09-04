The Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) clash on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at PNC Park.

Corbin Burnes (9-7) take the hill for the Brewers in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-7, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (9-7) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on eight hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.55 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in 27 games this season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Burnes has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.386) and 133 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 3-for-42 with a double and four RBI in 13 innings this season against the right-hander.

