Carlos Santana vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- Santana enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- In 61.5% of his 122 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Santana has had an RBI in 44 games this season (36.1%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|63
|.232
|AVG
|.221
|.323
|OBP
|.298
|.384
|SLG
|.434
|15
|XBH
|28
|5
|HR
|12
|17
|RBI
|47
|31/22
|K/BB
|49/28
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Suarez (2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Aug. 13, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
