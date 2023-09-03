Brian Anderson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 22, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 91 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (7.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.205
|.319
|OBP
|.300
|.416
|SLG
|.308
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|57/17
|K/BB
|50/19
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Aug. 13, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
