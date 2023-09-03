Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Phillies on September 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 70 RBI (141 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.366/.446 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .235/.317/.421 so far this year.
- Santana heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Suarez Stats
- Ranger Suarez (2-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 18th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.
- Suarez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|8
|3
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|6.1
|10
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|2
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 103 walks and 88 RBI (94 total hits).
- He has a .191/.335/.465 slash line on the year.
- Schwarber has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Brewers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 143 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashed .260/.310/.446 on the season.
- Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, two walks and 18 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Brewers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|3
|8
|0
