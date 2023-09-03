Ranger Suarez gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at American Family Field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .236.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 596 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (7-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

He has eight quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Miley will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King

