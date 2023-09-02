Wisconsin vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 28.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-28.5)
|53.5
|-5000
|+1350
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-28)
|54
|-5000
|+1800
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|53.5
|-4500
|+1600
Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-28)
|-
|-4500
|+1300
Bet on this game with Tipico
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Wisconsin put together a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 28.5-point favorites.
- Buffalo went 7-5-1 ATS last season.
Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
