The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Wisconsin went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the Big Ten +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Buffalo To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

