The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an overwhelming 27.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 54.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Wisconsin was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 17th-best by giving up just 20.2 points per game. It ranked 76th on offense (26.3 points per game). Buffalo totaled 28.5 points per game on offense last year (64th in the FBS), and it surrendered 26.7 points per game (66th) on defense.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -27.5 -115 -105 54.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1350

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin beat the spread six times in 13 games last season.

The Badgers covered the spread when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities last season.

Out of 13 Wisconsin games last season, seven went over the total.

Wisconsin was the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. They finished 6-4 in those games.

The Bulls have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1350 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

On the ground, Braelon Allen had 11 touchdowns and 1,237 yards (95.2 per game) last year.

In 13 games, Graham Mertz passed for 2,136 yards (164.3 per game), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

Chimere Dike had 47 catches for 689 yards (53 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Skyler Bell scored five TDs, catching 30 balls for 444 yards (34.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Nick Herbig totaled 45 tackles, 13 TFL, and 11 sacks in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Maema Njongmeta had 89 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

John Torchio posted five interceptions to go with 50 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and five passes defended in 13 games a season ago.

Kamo'i Latu recorded two sacks to go with two TFL, 53 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

