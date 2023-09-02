On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .204.
  • In 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in five of them (10.2%).
  • In 16 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Brewers Players vs the Phillies

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 28
.234 AVG .182
.290 OBP .215
.438 SLG .318
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
11 RBI 8
17/3 K/BB 14/3
3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
