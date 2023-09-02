Tyrone Taylor vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Phillies Player Props
|Brewers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Phillies Odds
|Brewers vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Phillies
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .204.
- In 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in five of them (10.2%).
- In 16 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Rowdy Tellez
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for William Contreras
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.182
|.290
|OBP
|.215
|.438
|SLG
|.318
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.