Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Texas vs. Rice Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) and Rice Owls (0-0) will face each other in a matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Texas vs. Rice?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 48, Rice 9
- Texas was the moneyline favorite 12 total times last season. They finished 8-4 in those games.
- The Longhorns played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Last season, Rice won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.
- The Owls played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 99.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas (-35.5)
- Texas was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.
- The Longhorns covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point favorite or more last season.
- Rice's record against the spread last year was 7-6-0.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Rice matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Texas played seven games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
- Texas played in seven games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.
- Texas and Rice combined to average 1.2 more points per game a season ago than the total of 58.5 set for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.2
|59.3
|61.3
|Implied Total AVG
|35.8
|37.6
|33.8
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|2-5-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-4
|5-1
|3-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.7
|53.3
|55.9
|Implied Total AVG
|33.2
|31.8
|34.4
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-2-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-4-0
|5-1-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|2-1
|0-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.