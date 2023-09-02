The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 49 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (13.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (29 of 87), with two or more RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 47 .208 AVG .225 .265 OBP .314 .408 SLG .384 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 30/10 K/BB 44/21 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings