Mark Canha vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks while hitting .249.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Canha has an RBI in 31 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 111 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.239
|.347
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.380
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|16
|35/17
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Nola (12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
