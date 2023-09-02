Brewers vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
The Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) are looking for William Contreras to continue an 11-game hitting streak versus the Philadelphia Phillies (74-60), on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at American Family Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-8) to the mound, while Colin Rea will take the ball for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-8, 4.30 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea
- Rea takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 33-year-old right-hander.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies' Nola (12-8) will make his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.30 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).
Aaron Nola vs. Brewers
- The Brewers are batting .235 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (27th in the league) with 139 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-27 with a double and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings.
