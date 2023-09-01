William Contreras vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
William Contreras -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 119 hits, batting .279 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 79 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 17 of them (15.2%).
- He has scored in 51 of 112 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.284
|AVG
|.275
|.374
|OBP
|.341
|.477
|SLG
|.441
|23
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|35
|33/28
|K/BB
|60/19
|0
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.53), seventh in WHIP (1.070), and 11th in K/9 (10).
