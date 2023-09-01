Rowdy Tellez vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 86 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.211
|AVG
|.225
|.269
|OBP
|.314
|.415
|SLG
|.384
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/10
|K/BB
|44/21
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 18th, 1.070 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
