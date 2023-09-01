As of September 1 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Packers games last season went over the point total.

Offensively, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay posted a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

Click here to read about Jones' 2023 fantasy outlook!

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

Should you draft Dillon in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Is Watson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Click here to learn more about Doubs' 2023 fantasy value!

As a key defensive contributor, Quay Walker compiled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4500 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.