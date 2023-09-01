The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) in college football action at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Michigan State vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan State 35, Central Michigan 18

Michigan State 35, Central Michigan 18 Michigan State was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. They finished 3-1 in those games.

The Spartans played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.

Central Michigan was an underdog in five games last season and won one (20%) of those contests.

Last season, the Chippewas won one of their three games when they were the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Spartans have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan State (-14)



Michigan State (-14) Michigan State had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

The Spartans went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 14-point favorite or greater last year.

Central Michigan's record against the spread last season was 4-7-1.

The Chippewas went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Michigan State played eight games with more than 44.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

Michigan State played in nine games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 49.2 points per game a season ago, 4.7 more points than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 51.7 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.9 34.1 33.6 ATS Record 5-6-1 3-4-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 4-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 55.6 57.5 Implied Total AVG 34.4 34.2 34.7 ATS Record 4-7-1 1-4-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 1-4 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-0 1-4

