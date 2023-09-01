Christian Yelich vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.452) and OPS (.822) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 129 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 129), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.291
|AVG
|.272
|.387
|OBP
|.354
|.456
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|62/35
|K/BB
|57/32
|15
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (10-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 18th, 1.070 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
