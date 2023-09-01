The Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) to start a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Phillies are on the back of a series victory over the Angels, and the Brewers a series loss to the Cubs.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.88 ERA).

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (10-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.88 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 177 strikeouts over 139 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Over 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.

Peralta has collected 13 quality starts this year.

Peralta will try to continue a 16-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 appearances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (10-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.53 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Wheeler has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 18th, 1.070 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

