Friday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.88 ERA).

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with 31 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Milwaukee has won 27 of 55 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (582 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule