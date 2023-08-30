The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .216 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

In 69 of 120 games this year (57.5%) Adames has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (44 of 120), with two or more runs 12 times (10.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .226 AVG .206 .302 OBP .293 .452 SLG .343 22 XBH 18 14 HR 7 35 RBI 27 64/24 K/BB 72/26 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings