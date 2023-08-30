Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of August 30 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.
- On offense, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.
- Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.
- In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Also, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
- In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Quay Walker delivered 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Packers Player Futures
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6000
